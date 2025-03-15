Govt to corner BRS with dam safety report on Medigadda

Hyderabad: The issue of damage to three barrages, particularly Medigadda in the Kaleshwaram project, is expected to spark a major political storm during the upcoming budget session of the State Assembly.

The state government has reportedly received communication from the Centre indicating that the Union Jal Shakti Ministry will hand over the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) report within a week. The government hopes to use this report to expose the opposition BRS and substantiate allegations of irregularities in the construction and maintenance of the barrages.

It may be recalled that the NDSA’s interim report had already pointed to poor construction quality at the Medigadda barrage and deficiencies in the structural designs. The final report submitted by the vigilance department has also highlighted several issues, including irregularities in awarding contracts, cost escalations, and unauthorised mobilisation advances to contractors, violating established norms.

Leaders assert that the NDSA’s final report will be crucial in establishing the role of the previous BRS government in the mismanagement of the barrages—from construction to operation and maintenance.

The report also sheds light on the alleged misuse of public funds, as project cost estimations surged from ₹35,000 crore to ₹1 lakh crore without a scientific study. Senior irrigation officials have stated that the Jal Shakti Ministry is currently conducting a final review of the report.

During the Assembly debates on irrigation allocations in the budget, the Kaleshwaram project and NDSA reports are expected to be central issues.

The ruling Congress aims to hold the BRS accountable and counter the opposition’s aggressive criticism on multiple fronts, including the disbursement of schemes like Rythu Bharosa and Kalyana Lakshmi, as well as the ongoing irrigation and power supply crises in the state.

Officials also noted that the Justice Ghose Commission, which is reviewing the Kaleshwaram project, will take the NDSA report into account and make critical recommendations for further action against those responsible.