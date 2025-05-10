Govt to hire 5,000 civil engrs for Bhu Bharati services across State

Hyderabad: The State government rolled out an action plan to hire 5,000 civil engineers as licensed surveyors and utilise their services for the newly launched Bhu Bharati portal. The surveyors will coordinate with local administration and conduct regular land survey which is mandated to register the lands through the Bhu Bharati portal.

State Revenue and I and PR Minister P Srinivasa Reddy said that the Survey, Settlement and Land Records Department is being further strengthened with the aim of providing better services to the people of Telangana, especially the farmers, and providing a permanent solution to many panchayats related to lands in the State.

The role of the Survey Department will become more active in the context of the mandatory attachment of land survey maps to the registration process in the Bhu Bharati Act, which was ambitiously brought by the State government. At present, only 402 surveyors are working and more were needed to fulfill the requirements in the functioning of the new portal. About 5,000 licensed surveyors are being recruited depending on the land transactions in each mandal and town.

Applications are being accepted from the candidates who are eligible for the training of licensed surveyors till May 17. Candidates should have passed Intermediate (Mathematics) with at least 60 per cent marks. They should have Draftsman (Civil), Diploma (Civil), BTech (Civil) or other equivalent educational qualification from ITI. The selected candidates will be trained in 50 working days at the district headquarters under the auspices of the Telangana Academy (Land Information and Management). The officials were instructed to conduct this entire process strictly and make the services of licensed surveyors available as soon as possible.