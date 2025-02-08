Govt to spur industrial growth with spl focus on job creation

Hyderabad: Telangana’s government is committed to fostering industrial growth and creating employment opportunities for the state's youth, affirmed IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu. Announcing a major investment initiative, the Minister revealed that Centillion Networks' subsidiary, HC Robotics, is set to invest Rs 500 crore in the state, further solidifying Telangana’s position as a tech and innovation hub.

Speaking at a press conference at the Secretariat on Friday, alongside company representatives, the Minister stated: “With its headquarters in Hyderabad, Centillion Networks and HC Robotics operate in nine countries, specialising in drone technology, drone software, telecommunications, robotics, and aerospace software development. The company currently employs 2,000 professionals. Now, with an additional Rs 500 crore investment, they are poised to create 500 new jobs this year, with employment opportunities expanding to 2,000 over the next three years.”

Taking IT beyond Hyderabad: Expanding to tier-2 and tier-3 cities

Until now, IT investments in Telangana have been largely concentrated in Hyderabad. However, the government is determined to extend opportunities to talented youth in rural and semi-urban areas.

“We are committed to expanding IT industries beyond Hyderabad into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This initiative ensures that young professionals from smaller towns also get access to high-quality employment opportunities. As part of this vision, we are actively encouraging industrialists to invest in these regions. Centillion Networks has already launched operations in Karimnagar, and several other companies are following suit,” the Minister stated.

The Minister reaffirmed Telangana's status as an attractive investment destination, citing the success of agreements signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Of the 18 MoUs signed at Davos last year, 17 are already in motion, and 10 have achieved over 50 per cent implementation. This year, we have secured agreements for investments worth a staggering Rs 1.8 lakh crore. Unlike the opposition, which indulges in baseless propaganda and fear-mongering, we are actively working to convert these agreements into reality.

While in opposition, we never obstructed land acquisitions for industries. We prioritised the state's development. However, the opposition is now trying to mislead people and hinder progress. Our focus is not politics—it is the development of Telangana. We will continue implementing effective policies, including those initiated by the previous government, to ensure sustained industrial growth.”

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Centillion Networks Chairman & MD Venkat, Director Radha Kishore, and India Operations Head Sudhakar, among other industry leaders were also present.