Govt will give arms to Excise officials: Jupally

Hyderabad: Prohibition& Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has instructed officials to act with ‘iron fist’ on smuggling and illegal trade of ganja, drugs, country liquor and NDPL (non-duty paid liquor).

Reviewing enforcement activities with State Task Force (STF), District Task Force (DTF) and excise enforcement teams at the department headquarters, the Minister said the government was ready to provide arms to special enforcement staff if necessary. “Those who perform well will be given arms and trained,” he said.

The review meeting explored the possibility of handing over weapons to Excise Department officials. “What do the regulations say about handing over weapons to Excise department officials? What are the obstacles to this? Have weapons been handed over to Excise Department officials anywhere in other states?,” the Minister asked officials, suggesting that the policies followed in other states should be fully studied and the possibilities should be examined.

The Minister instructed officials to take strict action against ganja, synthetic drugs, illicit arrack and non-duty paid liquor, stressing that protecting people’s lives is the government’s responsibility.

He told them to study illicit jaggery production and sales, and prepare guidelines to divert seized jaggery to farmers for organic fertiliser production.

He also asked them to explore ways to use non-duty paid liquor without destroying it, including recognising it as a national product for controlled sale.

He emphasised strict focus on ganja and synthetic drugs manufacturing, transport and consumption, and ordered checks on illegal industries in Nacharam and Cherlapally.

The Minister noted that toddy tapping had declined as youth were staying away from climbing palm and date trees.

He said steps should be taken to encourage breweries to use toddy commercially. He asked officials to monitor bars operating multiple outlets under a single licence, farmhouses and brandy shops violating sitting rules. He also directed surveillance of closed rice mills and other sensitive areas.

Principal secretary Rizvi, Excise Commissioner C Hari Kiran, Enforcement Director Shahnawaz Qasim and Additional Commissioner Syed Yasin Qureshi attended the meeting.

Excise commissioner Hari Kiran said the department revenues had fallen but sales may rise during the upcoming Dasara festival.

Enforcement director Shahnawaz Qasim said action plans had been drawn up to curb ganja, synthetic drugs, illicit liquor and non-duty paid liquor.