Govt yet to release dues of Haj-related expenses

Hyderabad: A significant portion of the expenses associated with the Haj 2025 embarkation point in Hyderabad is still outstanding, even though Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has given his approval for the arrangements and commended the efforts of the Haj Committee.

As per reports, the allocated funds have yet to be disbursed, causing delays in critical operational payments. Sources said that multiple cheques are still pending clearance from the Finance Department. They noted that only a single cheque amounting to Rs 18 lakh has been issued, despite the total expenses reaching Rs 3.50 crore.

The approved funds were allocated to a travel agency that provided vehicles for the Telangana State Haj Committee, whereas payments to all other suppliers are still outstanding. Those vendors who have yet to receive their payments have raised concerns about this selective disbursement of funds. They are questioning the rationale behind the travel agency being the only one to receive payment and demanded for a comprehensive investigation into the entire process.

They assert that their services are included in the authorized operations and should be regarded with the same importance. Additionally, sources have indicated that only Rs 18 lakh have been allocated to the travel agency up to this point, with no payments made to any other service providers.

“These delays are leading to operational challenges, as numerous vendors are essential for providing critical services like logistics, accommodation, food, technical arrangements, and more for the pilgrims,” said one of the vendors on the condition of anonymity.

The vendors impacted have officially appealed to the Minister for Minorities Affairs for immediate intervention. They have urged Minister Mohd Azharuddin to initiate a thorough investigation into the delays and to guarantee that all outstanding payments are disbursed fairly.

Despite the Chief Minister’s approval of the overall arrangements, officials have indicated that the absence of timely financial clearance is still affecting the preparations at the embarkation point for the upcoming year.

In response to inquiries about the delay, Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Shah Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusroo Pasha stated that he has been consistently in touch with the finance department regarding the clearance of the cheques, expressing his own surprise at the ongoing holdup.