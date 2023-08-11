Group-II aspirants protest; demand exam postponement

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office here on Thursday, as scores of Group-II aspirants staged a massive dharna demanding postponement of the Group-II exam. The police lathi-charged the agitating students and arrested them. Also, many protestors were arrested mid-way.

The aspirants held the banner ‘dear TSPSC be the blessing not a curse.’ A few protestors alleged many dates of the competitive exam are clashing; even Gurukul Board exams are scheduled from August 1 to August 23 just a week after the Group-II exam which are scheduled on August 29 and 30. Since the syllabus for both exams is different, the candidates said, they don’t have sufficient time to prepare for the Group-II exam.

The aspirants claimed “even the syllabus for Group-II exam third paper (economics) was increased by 70 percent and the study material not updated. We were unable to prepare for the exams for the last three months due to paper leakage which rocked TSPSC. It will be better if the exam is postponed by at least three months.’

Pointed out Prabhakar, a Group-II aspirant,for the last 25 days we have been visiting the TSPSC office and requesting the concerned officials to postpone the exams, but it fell on deaf ears. There are many students who are also writing junior lecturer post examinations scheduled on the same date of Group-II exam. As I am also writing junior lecturer post exam; both exam dates are clashing. The lecturer exam schedule was out long back, but the Group-II date was announced recently; it is very difficult to prepare for both exams.” Said another aspirant, S Kranthi, “last year after the Group-I exam paper leak, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and IT Minister KT Rama Rao had assured students that study materials will be uploaded on the TSPSC website, but till date it was not done. Also, even in city libraries, there are insufficient books. It will be better if TSPSC postpones the exam and schedule it in October or November’.

NSUI State president BalmuriVenkat, said, “I wonder why the government wants to conduct the exam in a hurry. When it did not conduct the exams for seven years, it can wait for another three months. This month many competitive exams are clashing. They include the Gurukul Board exam and junior lecture exam.

Candidates found themselves grappling with inadequate preparation time. Despite expressing concern, the TSPSC officials remained firm in sticking to the existing schedule.”

