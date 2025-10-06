GSL Medical Institutions partners with Uzbekistan’s Impuls Medical Institute

Hyderabad: Ina historic move, marking the first ever India-Uzbekistan academic collaboration in the field of medical education, GSL Medical Institutions (India) and Impuls Medical Institute (Uzbekistan) have jointly launched a full of fledged MBBS program that strictly complies with India’s National Medical Commission (NMC) Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations.

The launch comes in direct response to the NMC’s alert dated July 21, 2025, which cautioned Indian students to enroll only in foreign medical institutions that fully adhere to FMGL norms to ensure their future eligibility for registration in India. This partnership aims to provide Indian students with a safe, compliant, and globally recognized pathway to pursue their medical education abroad while remaining eligible for practice in India and other countries.

NMC-compliant curriculum and training

The new MBBS program follows the Indian MBBS model – 54 months of academic study followed by a 12-month paid clinical internship. All teaching will be in English and include NMC syllabus, cadaveric dissections, and dual clinical exposure across affiliated hospitals. Students will also receive integrated year round training for both Indian licensing exams (FMGE/NExT) and global exams (USMLE, UKMLA, MRCP, MRCS), under the guidance of Indian and international faculty.

Dr. Bakhtinur Oybutaevich Khudanov, president, Impuls Medical Institute, said, “Our academic programs are designed in line with India’s NMC guidelines and USMLE standards. Jointly reviewed by Indian and Uzbek experts, our ECTS and CBME based curriculum ensures graduates remain eligible to practice in India, the USA, the UK, and globally.”

Dr. Orifjon Kholmirzaev, Rector, Impuls Medical Institute, Namangan Region, said, “Located in Tashkent and Namangan, Impuls has become a hub for international medical education. Through this collaboration with GSL, our students benefit from experienced Indian and international faculty while staying eligible for medical registration in India.”

Dr. Tarun Gogineni, Director, GSL Institutions and Hospitals, said, “The NMC has clearly advised Indian students to select only those institutions that follow FMGL norms. With Impuls to be recognized by the Ministry of Education of Uzbekistan and listed with WHO and ECFMG, we are ensuring a globally valid and NMC compliant pathway. The internship will be paid at 100 dollars per month for 12 months. Earlier, nearly 10,000 Indian students per year went abroad for MBBS in Ukraine, but that number has decreased. We are following the same principles as in India.”

Sri Rohit, COO, NEO & Head of International Outreach, GSL, said, “This collaboration brings Indian students the comfort of a home, like environment with the strength of global education. Clinicals in Uzbekistan are a major advantage, local patients respect and trust Indian doctors, often influenced by India’s reputation in medicine and cinema. With plenty of patients, students gain real, hands, on experience. In Uzbekistan, Indian students are already in large numbers, which ensures a supportive environment.”

Dr. Alisher Khamdamov, Rector, Impuls Medical Institute, Tashkent Region, said, “Students will have access to more than 43 partner hospitals in Uzbekistan, offering real patient interactions and strong clinical exposure essential for building competent doctors.”

This Indo–Uzbek partnership ensures Indian students receive a globally relevant medical education aligned with India’s FMGL framework, safeguarding their future eligibility for registration in India and abroad.