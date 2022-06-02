Gujarat handicrafts exhibition at Shilparamam from today

Hyderabad: Good news for handicraft lovers in the city. They will have an opportunity to witness the tradition and culture of Gujarat and buy handicrafts and handlooms as Shilparamam in Madhapur is to host 'Gurjari Hastkala Haat', the exhibition and sale of handloom-handicraft by artisans of Gujarat from June 2 to 12 from 10.30 am to 8 pm.

The Industrial Extension Cottage (Indext-C) of the Government of Gujarat is organising the event.

A release said the event is being organised for artisans with the aim of making them self-reliant, creating better market reach and eventually serving them with growth in their income. The craft-admiring public of Hyderabad can cherish Kachchi Ghodi show, puppet show. Cultural programmes of traditional Gujarati Ras-Garba will also be conducted in collaboration with the Gujarat Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities department.

A senior officer of Shilparamam said, "Around 70 artisans from Gujarat will be participating in the exhibition and are going to give live demonstrations. They will exhibit, demonstrate and trade their rich customary art and craft in events like patola weaving, tangaliya weaving, shawl weaving, Kutchi-embroidery, Ajrakh block print, tie and dye (Bandhej), leather work, copper bell, mud mirror work, zari-zardozi work, beadwork, agate articles, chaniya choli, applique work, wooden & metalwork, jewellery & accessories, home decor and furnishings.

He said the event will be inaugurated by V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Tourism at 5 p m. It is being conducted under the guidance of DM Shukla GAS, Executive Director, Indext-C and RS Shah, Manager (Class-1), Indext-C. The programmes will be supervised by Dr Snehal Makwana, Manager (Marketing), Indext-C.