Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav at Shilparamam from today

Hyderabad: The sixth Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav is set to take place at Shilparamam, Madhapur, from September 29 to October 8.
It is organised by Industrial Extension Cottage (Indext-C) under the government of Gujarat and aims to empower artisans by providing them with a platform to showcase and sell their handloom and handicraft creations.
Hyderabadis will have the opportunity to experience the vibrant culture of Gujarat as more than 80 master craftsmen from Gujarat will participate, showcasing diverse crafts like patola weaving, tangaliya weaving, shawl weaving, Kutchi-embroidery, and many others. Visitors will also have an opportunity to witness live demonstrations.
Additionally, cultural programmes including kiachchi ghodi and puppet shows, as well as traditional Gujarati Ras-Garba dances will be the highlight of the 10-day exhibition. The exhibition will be open every day from 10.30 am to 8 pm,” said a senior officer, Shilparamam.