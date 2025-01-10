Gurukul teacher appointments: SFI, Girijana Sangham demand inquiry

Hyderabad: The SFI and Girijana Sangham leaders demanded the State government order a probe into the appointment of teachers in Tribal Gurukul Schools.

RL Murthy, SFI state president T Nagaraju, SFI State secretary M Dharmanaik, State president of Girijana Sangham, and general secretary R Sriram Naik alleged that 40 outsourced jobs were illegally created and filled by the Chief Secretary of the Tribal Welfare Department, Peshi, under the pretext of necessity, but not through authorised outsourcing agencies in tribal gurukuls across the State.

On Thursday, the student leaders highlighted large-scale irregularities, claiming that crores of money changed hands. The SFI and Telangana Tribal Association have called for a comprehensive inquiry into these irregularities. Jobs in tribal welfare educational institutions were filled without official notification under the guise of outsourcing. RC No: A1/1217/2024 was issued on November 14 in the name of the Secretary, of the Tribal Welfare Department, sanctioning 40 outsourcing jobs statewide.

Typically, outsourcing or contracting in any department is conducted by authorised agencies per government guidelines, raising questions about the appointments made through the gurukula department without adhering to this protocol. Allegations suggest corruption amounts between 2 lakh to 5 lakh rupees per post, implicating certain officials in the tribal department.

There are claims that these appointments were made under pressure from the chief secretary of the department. Principals of the educational institutions at the lower level report confusion regarding the payment of wages, as they are not appointed through authorized agencies. The sanctioning of five posts based on recommendations by MLAs in the combined Nalgonda district indicates political involvement and potential corruption amounting to crores of rupees.