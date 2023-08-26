Gutha bats for BRS truck with Reds

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Friday said it would have been better if the ruling BRS has an alliance with Communist parties. In an informal interaction with the media, Reddy said he personally felt that having an alliance with the Communist parties would have been better. He refused to talk on the Left parties since he was in a constitutional post.

The council chairman said since the party was confident of winning, the candidates were announced in all segments. “We will win all the seats in Nalgonda district. The leaders who have got tickets should not rest and strive more to win,” said Reddy.Replying a question on his son contesting the election, he said his son had future. “If he gets the opportunity, he will contest but presently there is no chance. I am with BRS chief KCR. I have a lot of time left as the council chairman. If he doesn’t like me, I will quit politics,” he quipped.

Reddy said TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is habituated to make allegations against others. He informed that he had participated in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting in Udaipur recently and addressed ‘use of digital media to serve people’.