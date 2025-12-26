Guv recalls Vajpayee’s invaluable contributions to country’s progress

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma attended a solemn ceremony on Thursday to honour the 101st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Governor laid a wreath at the late leader’s statue in Vajpayee Park, Secunderabad, marking a day observed nationwide as Good Governance Day.

Following the event in Secunderabad, the Governor proceeded to Lok Bhavan, where he offered floral tributes before a portrait of Vajpayee. The commemorative events drew participation from a wide cross-section of society, including high-ranking officials, local dignitaries, and members of the public, all gathered to honour the statesman’s enduring legacy.

Speaking at the gathering, the Governor recalled Vajpayee’s invaluable contributions to India’s progress. He described him as a visionary whose leadership not only strengthened democratic foundations but also fostered a spirit of national unity. Highlighting Vajpayee’s legendary eloquence and his unique ability to build consensus across political divides, the Governor noted that his ideals remain the gold standard for governance rooted in transparency and accountability.

The Governor emphasised that observing this anniversary as Good Governance Day serves as a fitting tribute to Vajpayee’s commitment to ethical leadership. He urged current administrators and public representatives to draw inspiration from the former Prime Minister’s life, dedicating themselves to the service of the people and the pursuit of inclusive development.