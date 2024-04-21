H & R Johnson India unveiled 3k New tile designs In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: H&R. Johnson India, a Division of Prism Johnson Limited unveiled its latest collection of tiling solutions at a grand launch event that was hosted in Hyderabad. The Programme showcased over 3,000 new tile designs. The celebration was attended by the company's leadership team, including Vijay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Prism Johnson Limited, Sarat Chandak, Executive Director & CEO of HRJ Division, Vijay Mishra, President - Tiles Business of HRJ Division among others.

Vijay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Prism Johnson Limited, said; "Pioneering a new era in tiling, we have always been a trailblazer of innovative tiling solutions. Guided by the dedication to elevate lifestyles, our brand prioritises hygiene, environmental responsibility and safety. Through ground-breaking products and visionary solutions, H. & R. Johnson India redefines the tile selection journey, empowering consumers to align their choices with their values and aspirations, thus shaping spaces that inspire and endure."

Sarat Chandak, Executive Director & CEO of H. & R. Johnson (India) Division said, "Prism Johnson Limited remains steadfast in its dedication to delivering top tier building materials all under one roof. Our latest line-up of tiling solutions represents yet another stride forward in this enduring pursuit of excellence." The launch event, which took place at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, had a large selection of tiles from H&R Johnson India for all types of spaces. the latest series of ‘+VE TILES’. True to its name, these tiles create a positive effect by releasing negative ions, which increases the serotonin levels and help in relieving stress and boosting energy.

Vijay Mishra, President – Tiles Sales of H. & R. Johnson (India) Division, shared, “At HRJ, we embrace a culture of relentless innovation, driving us to lead the charge in shaping the future of our product categories. With the unveiling of over 3,000 new tileH & R Johnson India designs at this event.

