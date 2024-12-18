Haj Committee holds meeting with volunteer organisations

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha instructed the All Districts Haj Societies and Haj volunteer organisations of Telangana to give attention to the Haj pilgrims, especially old-age pilgrims. He conducted a meeting on Tuesday with the All Districts Haj Societies at the Telangana State Haj Committee for Haj 2025.

The chairman expressed that the journey of Haj will be successful if performed with peace of mind and patience, even in facing troubles/obstacles.” He also advised the Haj pilgrims to practice walking regularly and stay fit and healthy to perform Haj and its rituals easily. He exchanged ideas with the presidents and secretaries of all district Haj Societies.

Khusro Pasha discussed various issues and difficulties that Haj pilgrims faced in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the Haj pilgrimage last year, Haj-2024. Irfan Shareef, Assistant Executive Officer, Telangana State Haj Committee, explained the important logistics during the stay of Haj pilgrims in Mecca and Madina.

Tafseer Iqbal, Special Secretary, Minorities Welfare, Govt of Telangana; Syed Azmathullah Hussaini, Chairman, TS Waqf Board; Md Mujeebuddin, Md Layeeq, Md. Sharfuddin, Iliyas Ahmed Hamed Khasmi, Syed Taqi Raziuddin, Dr Azhar Ali; and members of the Telangana State Haj Committee were also present.