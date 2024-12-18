Live
- South Korean govt unveils measures to boost corporate investment amid martial law debacle
- NIA conducts raids in Muzaffarpur, Vaishali in connection with seized AK-47s
- Mizoram signs MoA with banks for fiscal support to entrepreneurs, farmers in flagship scheme
- BGT: Gavaskar compares Ashwin's mid-series retirement to Dhoni's 2014-15 call
- Cold wave grips Bihar
- 3rd Test: Brett Lee 'shocked' by Ashwin’s international retirement
- Congress MLAs arrive at MP Assembly with tea kettles and garland of liquor bottles
- PLI scheme has attracted Rs 1.46 lakh crore investment, created 9.5 lakh jobs
- Delhi LG raises alarm over delayed CAG reports, calls for special session on Dec 19-20
- Tamil Nadu govt allocates additional Rs 400 crore for Kalaignar housing scheme
Just In
Haj Committee holds meeting with volunteer organisations
The Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha instructed the All Districts Haj Societies and Haj volunteer organisations of Telangana to give attention to the Haj pilgrims, especially old-age pilgrims.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha instructed the All Districts Haj Societies and Haj volunteer organisations of Telangana to give attention to the Haj pilgrims, especially old-age pilgrims. He conducted a meeting on Tuesday with the All Districts Haj Societies at the Telangana State Haj Committee for Haj 2025.
The chairman expressed that the journey of Haj will be successful if performed with peace of mind and patience, even in facing troubles/obstacles.” He also advised the Haj pilgrims to practice walking regularly and stay fit and healthy to perform Haj and its rituals easily. He exchanged ideas with the presidents and secretaries of all district Haj Societies.
Khusro Pasha discussed various issues and difficulties that Haj pilgrims faced in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the Haj pilgrimage last year, Haj-2024. Irfan Shareef, Assistant Executive Officer, Telangana State Haj Committee, explained the important logistics during the stay of Haj pilgrims in Mecca and Madina.
Tafseer Iqbal, Special Secretary, Minorities Welfare, Govt of Telangana; Syed Azmathullah Hussaini, Chairman, TS Waqf Board; Md Mujeebuddin, Md Layeeq, Md. Sharfuddin, Iliyas Ahmed Hamed Khasmi, Syed Taqi Raziuddin, Dr Azhar Ali; and members of the Telangana State Haj Committee were also present.