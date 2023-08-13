Hakimpet Sport school official OSD Hariskrishna suspended over sexual assault charges

Hyderabad: The government has suspended an official over misbehavior charges on girls at Hakimpet Sports School in Hyderabad. Minister Srinivas Goud has issued orders to remove OSD Harikrishna. He made it clear that those who misbehave with girls and women will not be tolerated under any circumstances.



He said that an inquiry will be conducted into the incident and the culprit will be sent to jail within a day or two. He warned that officials, leaders, employees, whoever was involved in the incident of harassment, will not be spared. Minister Srinivas Goud immediately responded to MLC Kavitha's tweet after the news of sexual harassment of girls in Hakimpet Sports School went viral.

In sports school in Hakimpet, girls are taking coaching for various sports competitions. Practicing while staying in the hostel. The girls are alleging that Sports School OSD Harikrishna has been sexually harassing them for some time.

Men are not allowed to go inside the girls' hostel at night, even by the authorities. However, the girls said that the OSD has accommodated them in the guest house inside the hostel premises. It is explained that he takes some of the girls out in the name of entertainment in the evening and sexually assaults them there. They said that he comes into the rooms in the middle of the night and misbehaves.

It is alleged that three officers including a female employee are helping Harikrishna. There are allegations that he has an illicit relationship with the said female employee.

There was news in a media about allegations of harassment of girls in a sports school. MLC Kavitha reacted strongly to this. Minister Srinivas advised Goud to take action against the said officer.

Responding immediately, Minister Srinivas Goud issued an order suspending OSD Harikrishna on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, OSD Harikrishna responded to the allegations against him and said that it is unfortunate that such allegations are being made during the selection process and they are making false allegations because they cannot bear to see the good name that is coming to the school. Harikrishna explained that the government is being asked to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.