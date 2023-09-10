Half Marathon starts: Youth actively takes part

Hyderabad: The second run, Half Marathon as part of the Hans Hyderabad Marathon started with the enthusiastic youth participating from different parts of the state actively participated in the race.

The student of Methodist Engineering College were seen enjoying their day. Women participants including wearing burqas were also seen. The students said that it was a wonderful experience for them.

A runner from Siddipet said that the Hans India has taken up a good initiative. Along with health, the Marathon gives a good message to the society on prevention of suicides. He said that they have come in a group of 30 person.

A runner from Chadarghat said, "Run is my life". He urged people to participate in the run next year. All Hyderabad citizens should participate in the run at least in the next year.