HAML MD holds brainstorming session on modified Metro Phase-II proposal

Hyderabad: Following suggestion of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, officials of the Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Ltd (HAML) began exploring possibilities on new routes. NVS Reddy, managing director, on Sunday held a brainstorming session on the modified Metro phase-II proposals with engineering experts and senior officers of HAML and HMRL at Metro Rail Bhavan.

The main issue deliberated was part of the new plan that would be a through line and which would be designed as a ‘spur line’.

The two lines discussed were Nagole-LB Nagar – Mailardevpalli- Shamshabad Airport and Nagole-LB Nagar-Mailardevpalli-new high court.

The other issue was extension of the MGBS-Falaknuma line to Chandrayangutta, which could be developed as an interchange station. However, there are complexities with the flyover and narrow road. The possibility of adopting new signalling technologies and coaches was also discussed.

According to Metro officials, the pros and cons of adopting the same signalling and train control system and coaches of phase-I versus the adoption of other signalling technologies and coaches, which are now available, were also discussed.

The need for flexibility and obtaining competitive rates by breaking the restrictive trade practices of existing technology and Metro coach suppliers.

At the same time the necessity to ensure seamless travel facilities for passengers transiting from phase-I corridors to the new corridors were recognised. It was decided to discuss the issue with domain experts while preparing DPRs.

Location of depots, operational control centers and feasibility of laying ‘at-grade’ Metro on the Mailardevpalli-Airport road are some other issues that the team is handling. The aim is to arrive at optimal solutions which could also help in cost reduction, said a senior HAML officer.

NVS Reddy emphasised on adequate parking facilities, last-mile connectivity, pedestrian facilities and space for luggage in the airport-borne Metro trains. He stated senior engineers and consultants would study the best practices of various Metros and thoroughly understand the learning of phase-I to better the passenger facilities.

