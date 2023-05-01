HAML MD, team study Delhi airport Metro facilities

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) managing director NVS Reddy and his team on Saturday visited and studied the Delhi Airport Metro facilities and operations.

According to the Hyderabad Metro officials, senior officers visited Delhi to study the structure of Delhi Airport Metro, as it is has a 23-km line, 16-km underground and 7-km elevated, with eight stations connecting the airport with New Delhi railway and Metro stations. Traveling at a maximum speed of 95 kmph and an average speed of about 65 kmph, the distance is covered in 19 minutes.

Reddy and senior Metro team were received at the T-3 airport terminal by senior DMRC officials and taken to the underground Metro station located on the airport premises. They inspected operations related to transfer of baggage on the airport side which are checked at two city Metro stations and transferred to the airport.

The officials went round all facilities at the airport Metro station, including the check-in on the city side. The checked-in bags of the air travelers from the airlines’ counters are transferred into containers resting on rollers. The containers are then sealed and moved automatically on rollers into the luggage compartment of the Metro coach, said a senior Hyderabad Metro Rail officer.

A unique RFID tag is pasted on each container by which the movement of containers from the City Metro station to the airport is tracked through the SCADA system. The team also visited the maintenance depot and other facilities of the Airport Metro, apart from the ongoing works of the Regional Rapid Transit System, which is developing high-speed rail connectivity to different towns and cities around Delhi. The layouts of depots and stations, maintenance facilities for Metro coaches, property development at the depots, stations, were studied, the officer added.