HAML newsletter wins PRSI award

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd’s (HAML’s) newsletter won the prestigious Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) 2023 National Award.

The award was handed over to M Krishnanand, CPRO, HAML by Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Rishikesh in the presence of Sudhanshu Trivedi, member of Rajya Sabha, Naresh Bansal, Member of Parliament at the International Public Relations Festival held at New Delhi on November 25.

According to Hyderabad Metro Rail officials, the newsletter that was published in June, highlighted the salient features of the airport metro rail project, details of pre-construction activities, and field visits by the MD along with photos. The newsletter shared the first prize of PRSI for 2023 with the newsletter of ITC Ltd.