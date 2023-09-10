Hans Marathon starts on a grand note

Hyderabad: Hundreds of people including young, middle and also elderly actively participated in the Hans Hyderabad Marathon organised by The Hans India from Necklace Roads in the wee hours on Sunday.

The Marathon was flagged off by The Hans India MD Hanumanth Rao from People's Plaza at Necklace Roads. The Marathon started at 5.40 am. The police personnel have barricaded one side of the road imposing restrictions on vehicular traffic for the marathon.

The Hans India is organising Hyderabad Marathon on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day. Creative a platform to rise awareness about the urgent need for bringing people together to share hope and promote preventive measures to reduce the number of suicides and suicidal tendencies.

The runners in the Marathon will have a journey through Tank Bund, Cable bridge at Durgam Cheruvu, and ends at GMC Balayogi Stadium at Gachibowli. Two fastest racers in the age groups of 12 years and 60+ years and differently challenged will be honoured.