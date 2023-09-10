Live
- Balanna applies for BJP ticket from Devarkadra
- Puvvada all praise for MLA Rega
- Bridging the Financial Gender Gap and Bringing Financial literacy to Every Household
- Bengaluru’s Purple Turtles enters Hyderabad’s home décor market
- Hyderabad achieves 74 % housing project completion rate with RERA
- 2 nations, 1 ambition...passion for cricket
- Great initiative by Hans to create awareness about prevention of suicides- Runners
- 'Today's era must not be of war'
- Chandrayaan-2 orbiter clicks Vikram lander
- Half Marathon starts: Youth actively takes part
Just In
Hans Marathon starts on a grand note
Hyderabad: Hundreds of people including young, middle and also elderly actively participated in the Hans Hyderabad Marathon organised by The Hans...
Hyderabad: Hundreds of people including young, middle and also elderly actively participated in the Hans Hyderabad Marathon organised by The Hans India from Necklace Roads in the wee hours on Sunday.
The Marathon was flagged off by The Hans India MD Hanumanth Rao from People's Plaza at Necklace Roads. The Marathon started at 5.40 am. The police personnel have barricaded one side of the road imposing restrictions on vehicular traffic for the marathon.
The Hans India is organising Hyderabad Marathon on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day. Creative a platform to rise awareness about the urgent need for bringing people together to share hope and promote preventive measures to reduce the number of suicides and suicidal tendencies.
The runners in the Marathon will have a journey through Tank Bund, Cable bridge at Durgam Cheruvu, and ends at GMC Balayogi Stadium at Gachibowli. Two fastest racers in the age groups of 12 years and 60+ years and differently challenged will be honoured.