Haribowli: A big relief to poor students

Haribowli: New toilets have come up at Refa-E-Am Government Aided School at Haribowli with financial help from MittaFoundation.

School correspondent SripathiPullareddy along with Mitta Foundation managing trustee Vinod Mitta, foundation representatives Ramesh Mitta and Manohar Mitta, and staff inaugurated the newlyconstructed toilets at the school in Old City.

The correspondent said. "The appearance of the school has changed. With a budget of Rs 15 lakh, it has also set up classroom buildings, a knowledge skill center, and playgrounds with sophisticated facilities."

Vinod Mittasaid, "If necessary, we will make it a multi-model school with all necessary facilities in the future."

The event was attended by Mitta Foundation trustees, retired school principal Yadamma, teachers, alumni, and others