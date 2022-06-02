Harish congratulates newly selected civil servants

Hyderabad : Minister for Finance and Health Harish Rao asked the newly selected civil servants from the State to make Telangana proud by serving people with honestly and dedicatedly.

A group of newly selected civil servants led by Balalatha, a founder of CSB academy, called on Harish Rao at his residence, Kokapet, in the city on Wednesday. Harish Rao felicitated the winners of the civil servants and appreciated Balalatha for successfully mentoring the civil aspirants in Hyderabad.

The Finance Minister also enquired about the questions they were asked by the interview panel during the civils interview. Many aspirants said they were asked about several welfare schemes, including Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Mission Kakatiya and other development activities of the Telangana government.

On the occasion, the Minister appreciated the civil servants, saying that their success will inspire many youths from Telangana to set big goals in their careers.

Harish Rao asked the young officers to make Telangana proud by serving the people wherever they will be posted after the completion of probationary period.

"You should earn good name and reputation by serving the people," he advised. The rankers-G Sudheer Reddy (69), Sneha (136), Chaitanya Reddy (161), Ranjith Kumar (574) and Smaran Raj (676) met Harish Rao. (NSS)