Harish Rao lashes out at CM for broken promises

Hyderabad: BRS leader T Harish Rao teared into Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over poor financial management. The BRS leader cautioned that the state was going in reverse direction.

The BRS leader lashed out at the Congress government stating that at first they promise reforms and then they reform the promises themselves, and that one error in electing Revanth Reddy has turned into a terror for the State. The BRS leader made these comments while speaking in the discussion on the budget in the Assembly on Friday. “The government said it had manoeuvred Rs 31,000 crore for loan waiver but allocated only Rs 20,000 crore and failed to spell out how much time it would take to provide remaining funds. The government changed the name of Rythu Bandhu to Rythu Bharosa, but failed to give Rs 15,000 per acre as promised,” he alleged.

The BRS leader said that not a single rupee was released for the interest free loans. He also targeted the government on failure to construct houses.

Targeting the government on the job calendar, Harish Rao said that the job calendar has turned into a jobless calendar. He alleged that this was the most disastrous rule and most disappointing budget. He said that Revanth Reddy had opposed sale of lands but now his government was trying to procure Rs 50,000 crore either by mortgaging or selling the government lands. “The Congress leaders claim that there was an economic slowdown in the world and in the country. Why is the slowdown not visible in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and why is it visible only in Telangana,” asked Harish Rao.

Rao said that as per CAG report, the government got Rs 46,500 crore in 2023-24 under GST and the budget estimates are shown as Rs 58,594 crore, which means they have shown that there will be 20 per cent additional. While the government expected 20 per cent, but in reality it was 5.5 per cent. The income from stamps and registration increased in the BRS regime but now it is in negative growth, said Rao, adding, “There is no worldwide slowdown, the slowdown is in their minds.”