Harish Rao’s arguments are baseless: PCC chief

Hyderabad: The PCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud described former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao’s arguments as baseless over the issue of water sharing with AP. He said Harish Rao failed to understand the importance of Chief Minister’s A Revanth Reddy meetings in Delhi and his clarification during the press briefing.

In a media statement, the Congress leader said that the Union Jalshakti Minister CR Patil himself has criticised Harish Rao for misleading the people of Telangana through his irrational statements. Despite the Union Minister’s update on information regarding the meeting between two Telugu states, besides CM’s clarification, Mahesh Kumar Goud held that the BRS leader was trying to mislead the people over the issue.

PCC president felt that Harish Rao was making meaningless statements over the matter. He felt that the BRS leaders like Harish Rao were making statements just to remain in the limelight rather than furthering the state’s interests. “I challenge former CM and BRS party president KCR to come to the assembly and participate in the discussions or we will come to the farmhouse and hold a mock assembly there,” Mahesh Goud dared.

While accusing KCR of betrayal of Telangana by supporting AP, the AICC chief held that rather than acknowledging the loss to Telangana’s rightful share of water, Harish Rao was shamelessly accusing Congress, CM and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy. “If you have the courage, you and your uncle KCR should come to the debates in the assembly and put your facts straight. People will not believe you if you hold press meets and try to find faults with the government,” he added.