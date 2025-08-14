Hash oil worth Rs 8.95L seized, 2 peddlers held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, East Zone team, along with the Bowenpally Police, have apprehended two drug peddlers and seized 1,770 grams of hash oil with a street value of Rs 8.95 lakh from their possession.

The police arrested Sahoo Sonu, 31, a fruit vendor and resident of Old Bowenpally, and Bandari Ravi Teja, 20, a delivery boy from LB Nagar. Both individuals had been previously involved in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to police, Sahoo Sonu, Bandari Ravi Teja, and an absconding accused, Giri, are all residents of Bowenpally and are known to each other. They are addicted to consuming narcotic substances such as ganja and hash oil. Giri used to bring ganja from the agency area of Andhra Pradesh and sell it to people in and around Hyderabad.

Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional DCP Task Force, said that all three were previously arrested in an NDPS Act case and sent to jail. However, they did not change their behaviour and continued using narcotic substances. “Sahoo Sonu and Bandari Ravi Teja could not afford costly hash oil for personal use. They decided to buy it in bulk so they could sell it to others for profit and also use it themselves. They contacted Giri, who arranged the hash oil from his source, Rajesh of Andhra Pradesh (who is also absconding), and supplied it to them. The two then sold the hash oil in small quantities to customers,” said Srinivasa Rao.

The Additional DCP said that while they were waiting near Gate-II, ICRISAT Phase-2, Krishna Nagar, Old Bowenpally, to sell the hash oil, police caught them with the contraband.