Hasmathpet Cairns, a prehistoric burial site stares at demolition

Historical Significance

• Hasmathpet Cairns represent a momentous cairn circle or megalithic burial site

• It is among 12 similar sites scattered across Moulali, Kothaguda, Hyderabad Central University campus near Lingampally, and others

• Dates back to the second century B.C. with Dr. Walker’s discovery in the 19th century

• Excavation efforts under D G Mackenzie during the Nizam’s reign in the 1930s and collaboration with the Birla Archaeological and Cultural Research Institute in 1971 add to its historical value

Current Situation

• Coversapprox 108 acres of government land and was entrusted to the Department of Archaeology and Museums in 1953

• Illegal encroachments pose a significant threat to its integrity and existence

• Specific areas, such as survey numbers 1, 15, and 17 in Hasmathpet, Bowenpally, are particularly affected by illegal activities

Call to Action

• Raise awareness about the plight of the Hasmathpet Cairns

• Advocate for stricter regulations to protect historical sites

• Urgently call upon the authorities to take action in preserving this valuable heritage

Hyderabad: Scarcely few are cognizant of the cairns/megalithic site, and one notable prehistoric burial site is situated at Hasmathpet, which is currently facing the peril of encroachment by several parties. Regrettably, this significant site is gradually succumbing to the pressure of illegal constructions, with locals and social activists asserting that both the State government and the Archaeological department have shown little concern for restoring this ancient structure.

Shedding light on the historical significance of the location, social activists have brought to attention that Hasmathpet Cairns represents a momentous cairn circle or megalithic burial site, and it is one among a group of 12 such sites scattered across Moulali, Kothaguda, Hyderabad Central University campus near Lingampally, and a few others. Presently, this site spans an expansive area of approximately 108 acres, which was entrusted to the Department of Archaeology and Museums in 1953. Regrettably, it has come to light that the site is facing illegal encroachments, despite its protected status.

The site’s historical significance dates back to the second century B.C., and its initial discovery is credited to Dr. Walker during the 19th century. Subsequent excavation efforts were undertaken in 1934-35 under the supervision of D G Mackenzie during the reign of the Nizam, further adding to its historical value. In 1971, another series of excavations was conducted in collaboration with the Birla Archaeological and Cultural Research Institute.

Tragically, the current state of affairs reveals that much of the land has fallen victim to the construction of unauthorized structures, jeopardizing the integrity and existence of this prehistoric burial site. Without intervention and preservation efforts, the site’s irreplaceable historical heritage faces an imminent threat of destruction.

“According to the Archaeological department’s guidelines, construction near any historical site is strictly prohibited. However, the unfortunate reality at the Hasmathpet location contradicts these principles, as construction activities are rapidly progressing without any significant efforts to restore the ancient site. Remarkably, no actions have been taken to safeguard the grave situated within the vast expanse of 108-acre government land, despite its apparent historical value. The site is enclosed by an elegant umbrella-like structure.

Disturbingly, the current situation is exacerbated by local leaders who seem to treat the government land as their personal domain, particularly in and around survey numbers 1, 15, and 17 of Hasmathpet, Bowenpally. Despite numerous petitions being filed, there appears to be a concerning lack of action taken in response to the illegal encroachments. Additionally, the involvement of certain politicians pressuring officials to withhold information about these encroachments has only added to the silence and inaction exhibited by department officials. This disheartening state of affairs raises significant concerns about the preservation of historical heritage and the failure to enforce the regulations meant to protect these valuable sites. The lack of accountability and urgency from relevant authorities poses a serious threat to the integrity of this important historical location,” said T Ramesh, a resident of Hasmathpet.