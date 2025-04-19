HC ruling on Group-I slap on govt face: BRS leader

Hyderabad: BRS leader E Rakesh Reddy on Friday stated that the High Court verdict on the Group-I examination is a clear blow to the government.

Speaking to the press at Telangana Bhavan, he described the court decision as a victory for Group-I aspirants and unemployed youth, as well as a moral win for the BRS, which had stood firmly with students. He reiterated that the BRS had consistently highlighted irregularities in the Group-I exams. “While the Telangana Public Service Commission issued notices to us, the HC has issued notices to them,” Reddy remarked. He questioned how the number of candidates who took the exam changed mysteriously. “When the exam was conducted, 21,075 candidates were reported to have appeared. But when the results were announced, the number suddenly rose to 21,085. How can ten candidates be added? This shows the sheer negligence of the TGPSC. It’s something even aliens wouldn’t be able to explain,” he quipped.

Reddy criticised the government arguments in court, particularly regarding separate exam centres for women. “When questioned why there were two separate centres for women, the government lawyer claimed it was to prevent the risk of hidden cameras in women’s restrooms. Can you imagine a worse excuse? They even said the principal advised not to allow men into those centres. If men and women take UPSC exams together without such issues, why should it be different here?” he questioned, demanding cancellation and re-conduct of the Group-I examination.