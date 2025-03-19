HC slaps Rs 1 crore cost on petitioner for misleading judiciary

Hyderabad: The Telangana HC on Tuesday delivered a significant ruling, imposing a cost of Rs 1 crore on a petitioner for misleading the court. The single bench of Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka issued the order, expressing strong disapproval of the petitioner’s actions. The court blocked attempts to acquire valuable government lands through illegal means.

The petitioner had gone to another bench hiding the pending case. The court found that the petitioner had concealed information about a pending case and filed petitions before a different bench. Justice Bheemapaka took a serious view of the attempt to mislead judiciary and condemned the practice of filing writ petitions in a deceptive manner.

The judge adjourned the plea filed by V Rami Reddy of Nampally seeking to direct official respondents to act in accordance with the law and forbear from interfering with possession and enjoyment of the petitioner over 9.11 acres in sy.no.310/1 and 310/2 of Kandikal village, Bandlaguda mandal, Hyderabad district without following the legal procedure as illegal, arbitrary.

Reddy wanted to declare action of authorities in avoiding registration of sale deeds of land and not registering the sale deed presented by the petitioner on basis of letters addressed by the tahsildar and other Revenue officers as there is no notification issued under Section 22A of the Registration Act as ‘illegal’.