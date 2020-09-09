Health care workers receive 'Gratitude Kits'

Hyderabad: Salesforce distributed 1000 gratitude kits to health care workers with the support of United Way of Hyderabad and Seva Bharathi. Nursing staff, sanitation workers and other support staff from under-resourced backgrounds working at Gandhi Hospital, ESI and Sarojini Devi Hospital received the kits. "Health care workers have been on the frontlines since the beginning of the pandemic and selfless served those affected.

Through this gesture, we wish to express our gratitude for their incredible sacrifice and support them through these difficult times," shared Srichandana from the philanthropy team at Salesforce who participated in the distribution. The kits contained dry fruits, a 'thank you' mug, millet snacks and other immunity boosting foods. "We have had many donors donate PPEs and masks but this is a really unique donation. Thanks to Salesforce for keeping in mind the personal needs of the health care staff during these difficult times.

These kits will go a long way in motivating our staff. We are grateful to Salesforce, United Way of Hyderabad and Seva Bharati," shared Dr. Raja Rao, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital in reference to the distribution.

Dr.Sailaja - deputy superintendent ESI, Dr.Anuradha - nodal officer, Sarojini Devi Hospital, Srichandana and Tataji from Salesforce, Bhushan, Ramulu and Adiyan from United Way of Hyderabad and Prakash from Seva Bharathi participated in the distribution across three hospitals.