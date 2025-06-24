Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha pats docs for rare surgery
Hyderabad: The Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Monday congratulated the doctors of ENT Hospital and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital...
Hyderabad: The Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Monday congratulated the doctors of ENT Hospital and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital for saving the life of a patient by performing a rare and complex surgery.
A person named Rajender from Rapole village of Vikarabad district had a knife inserted into his nose from his eyes. After the doctors of private hospitals could not treat him, the family members brought him to the government ENT Hospital. The doctors of the ENT Hospital examined the patient and found that a 4-inch knife had entered his nose from his eyes.
A team of doctors led by Hospital Superintendent Anandacharya and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital Superintendent Modini operated on Rajender and removed the knife. The doctors said that Rajender’s health condition was stable at present. On this occasion, the Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha congratulated the doctors of ENT and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospitals.