Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha pats docs for rare surgery

Hyderabad: The Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Monday congratulated the doctors of ENT Hospital and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital for saving the life of a patient by performing a rare and complex surgery.

A person named Rajender from Rapole village of Vikarabad district had a knife inserted into his nose from his eyes. After the doctors of private hospitals could not treat him, the family members brought him to the government ENT Hospital. The doctors of the ENT Hospital examined the patient and found that a 4-inch knife had entered his nose from his eyes.

A team of doctors led by Hospital Superintendent Anandacharya and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital Superintendent Modini operated on Rajender and removed the knife. The doctors said that Rajender’s health condition was stable at present. On this occasion, the Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha congratulated the doctors of ENT and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospitals.