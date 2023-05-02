Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Rangareddy

Rangareddy: A sudden and heavy downpour wreaked havoc in most parts of Rangareddy district on Sunday, resulting in widespread traffic disruptions, uprooted trees. Several areas of Parigi, Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Narsingi, LB Nagar, and Maheshwaram were plunged into darkness for several hours due to the torrential rain.

As per reports, the heavy rains and gusty winds caused significant damage, including uprooted trees along the Shadnagar highway, which caused widespread disruption. A signboard along the Hyderabad-Bijapur 167 highway also collapsed, leading to a temporary traffic jam. In addition, electricity poles fell on houses in the Shivareddypalli village, further adding to the chaos.

The rainfall also caused immense damage to the local mango farmers in some areas, resulting in significant losses, and some houses were flooded in the Balaji Nagar Colony under the Narsinghi Municipality.

The heavy rain has caused considerable disruption in the region and authorities are working around the clock to address the situation and minimize the impact on the local population.