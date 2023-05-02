Live
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Rangareddy
A sudden and heavy downpour wreaked havoc in most parts of Rangareddy district on Sunday, resulting in widespread traffic disruptions, uprooted trees.
Rangareddy: A sudden and heavy downpour wreaked havoc in most parts of Rangareddy district on Sunday, resulting in widespread traffic disruptions, uprooted trees. Several areas of Parigi, Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Narsingi, LB Nagar, and Maheshwaram were plunged into darkness for several hours due to the torrential rain.
As per reports, the heavy rains and gusty winds caused significant damage, including uprooted trees along the Shadnagar highway, which caused widespread disruption. A signboard along the Hyderabad-Bijapur 167 highway also collapsed, leading to a temporary traffic jam. In addition, electricity poles fell on houses in the Shivareddypalli village, further adding to the chaos.
The rainfall also caused immense damage to the local mango farmers in some areas, resulting in significant losses, and some houses were flooded in the Balaji Nagar Colony under the Narsinghi Municipality.
The heavy rain has caused considerable disruption in the region and authorities are working around the clock to address the situation and minimize the impact on the local population.