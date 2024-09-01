Heavy rain forecast till tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana will receive extremely heavy rains on Sunday and Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A red alert has been issued for seven districts in Telangana and an orange alert for 15 districts across the state.

The state government had announced holiday for schools on Monday in Hyderabad as heavy rains are likely to lash the city due to low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a deep depression.

The districts falling under the red alert are Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mulugu, Nalgonda and Peddapalli.

The districts for which orange alert has been issued are Adilabad, Hanamkonda, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy and Warangal.

Due to heavy rains in old Mahbubnagar streams were overflowing and several roads got inundated. One house in Peddakotapalli mandal collapsed. In Jadcherla, knee-deep water in front of the Government hospital caused problems for the patients.

In the wake of heavy rains in Khammam and Madhira, all rivulets were overflowing. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu cancelled his visit to Karimnagar and Chennur and rushed to Khammam to personally monitor the situation.

Heavy rainfall in Thorrur town in Mahabubabad district inundated several low-lying areas. The sudden downpour caused significant disruption, leaving many streets and homes waterlogged.

On Saturday, light to moderate rains and thundershowers were reported in many districts. Heavy rainfall was reported in Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Yadadri Bhuvangiri.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari directed the District Collectors to take precautions to avoid any loss of life and property. She directed that control rooms should be opened in every district collector's office and measures to open relief camps be taken up immediately. Medical teams have been alerted and appropriate medicines have been kept ready in all primary health centers.

Currently NDRF teams are in Hyderabad and they will be deployed to heavy rain hit areas. Irrigation department officials are monitoring water levels in the reservoirs and project and evacuate people from the submerged areas instantly.

State DGP Jitender said that all police commissioner offices and SPs in the state have been put on alert and have been told to work in coordination with the District Collectors.