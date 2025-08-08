  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Heavy rain warnings issued for Hyderabad, HYDRAA alerted

Yellow Alert in Hyderabad: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Warning Issued
x

Yellow Alert in Hyderabad: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Highlights

Hyderabad has been experiencing severe rainfall in recent days, prompting HYDRAA to issue urgent warnings regarding the potential for further heavy...

Hyderabad has been experiencing severe rainfall in recent days, prompting HYDRAA to issue urgent warnings regarding the potential for further heavy rains across the city. Officials from HYDRA have indicated that rain is expected to commence as early as this evening and continue into the night.

In light of the forecast, residents are urged to make their way home before the inclement weather sets in. The Meteorological Department has also cautioned the public against venturing outside, as there is an increased risk of thunderstorms and lightning.

Authorities are advising everyone to stay indoors during this period to ensure their safety.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick