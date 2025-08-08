Live
Heavy rain warnings issued for Hyderabad, HYDRAA alerted
Highlights
Hyderabad has been experiencing severe rainfall in recent days, prompting HYDRAA to issue urgent warnings regarding the potential for further heavy rains across the city. Officials from HYDRA have indicated that rain is expected to commence as early as this evening and continue into the night.
In light of the forecast, residents are urged to make their way home before the inclement weather sets in. The Meteorological Department has also cautioned the public against venturing outside, as there is an increased risk of thunderstorms and lightning.
Authorities are advising everyone to stay indoors during this period to ensure their safety.
