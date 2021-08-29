Heavy rainfall warning in Telangana for next 5 days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a warning for heavy rains/thunderstorms in Telangana during the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana, the Met Department said in its weather forecast for Telangana State for the next five days.

The low-pressure area over Northwest adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height persists.

The east¬-west shear zone now runs roughly along Latitude 15°N between 3.1 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

The cyclonic circulation over east Vidarbha and neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked," the Met Department said in its bulletin.