Heavy rains bring city to a halt

Hyderabad: Heavy rains continued to lash the city on Thursday, inundating roads and low-lying areas. Rainwater entered houses in a few colonies in the city, while vehicular traffic was disrupted in most parts of the city. Since Wednesday night, Musheerabad areas have recorded 184.5 mm of rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued a yellow alert for Friday.

The rains have been creating havoc since Wednesday night, where several areas recorded more than 100 mm rainfall. The rains have thrown normal life out of gear and many localities witnessed heavy waterlogging, traffic snarls, and inundation of low-lying areas as the heavy showers continued for hours.

Motorists faced trouble and traffic was disrupted as rainwater stagnated on the roads. Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Film Nagar, Erragadda, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, Borabanda, Nampally, Tolichowki, and other areas were among the areas affected.

Due to peak hours, traffic snarls witnessed at Nanal Nagar X Road - Rethibowli - Mehdipatnam - NMDC - Masab Tank Flyover - Lakdikapul - Shaikpet - Tolichowki - Gachibowli - Madhapur. Traffic jams were reported in many areas, including the IT corridor.

Rains battered the areas surrounding LB Nagar, Uppal, Hayatnagar, Ameerpet, and various areas in the Old City. Water quickly accumulated on the streets, flooding some neighborhoods. The motorists had to struggle to wade through the water at places up to four feet. Vehicles parked on roads were inundated with rainwater.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected several flood-affected areas in the city. The Commissioner said that flooding in Ameerpet was easing due to ongoing desilting of drains and stressed the need to identify and address the root causes of waterlogging. The Moosarambagh Bridge has been closed due to the overflowing Musi River. Commuters traveling between Moosarambagh and Amberpet/Golnaka have been advised to use Golnaka Bridge as an alternative route. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), four locations in Musheerabad recorded the highest rainfall ranging from 184.5 mm to 147.5 mm, which is categorised as very heavy rainfall by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad.