Heavy Rains Hit Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy issues directions to officials

Hyderabad is experiencing aggressive rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, which has sparked panic among residents. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called on officials to implement preventative measures to mitigate potential loss of life and property.

With hundreds of old houses still in use throughout the city, the CM has ordered the relocation of residents from structures deemed at risk of collapsing due to the heavy rains. He emphasised the need for rehabilitation centres to be established to provide temporary shelter if required.

The Chief Minister has specifically instructed that low-lying areas must be safeguarded against flooding, and individuals in potentially hazardous locations should be moved to rehabilitation centres without delay.

Coordination among various departments—including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hydra, Fire Brigade, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Traffic, and Police—is crucial to manage the consequences of the rainfall in the city. He urged officials to be prepared to tackle any emerging issues promptly.

Authorities have highlighted the increased risk of water flow in critical areas such as streams, ponds, and culverts. To address this, CM Reddy has ordered regular monitoring and has insisted that the Irrigation Department assess vulnerable ponds for potential overflow and implement urgent safety measures.

The Chief Minister also appealed to residents to limit unnecessary travel during the inclement weather, particularly advising those living in precarious housing near water bodies to remain vigilant. Measures have already been intensified in areas severely impacted by the rains, and the government continues to urge residents to exercise caution.