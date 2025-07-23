Live
Heavy Rains in Hyderabad: Traffic Jams and Safety Alert Issued
Hyderabad faces heavy rains for 3 more days, causing traffic jams and waterlogging. Traffic police urge citizens to go out only if needed and follow safety tips.
Heavy rains have been falling across Hyderabad since yesterday. The Meteorological Department has said that the rain will continue for three more days. Because of this, traffic jams are happening in many areas of the city. People using vehicles are facing a lot of trouble.
The Hyderabad Traffic Police has asked people to be alert and go out only if needed.
What Are Officials Doing?
Special teams from Traffic Police, GHMC, and Water Board are working at water-logged spots to help with traffic flow. Water storage pits near places like Raj Bhavan and KCP Junction are helping reduce waterlogging.
Safety Advice for Public:
- Wear raincoats while traveling
- Avoid parking under metro stations
- Don’t park vehicles on the side of the road
- Be careful while driving to avoid accidents
Traffic police and constables are checking water-clogged areas to make sure water is cleared and vehicles can move safely.