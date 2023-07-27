Live
- CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar has set up a Flood Monitoring Centre in the state Police Headquarters and is monitoring the situation in the heavy rain hit areas. Several habitations in the state were receiving very heavy rains for the last 24 hours. Reports say that people are stranded in flood waters in the marooned villages. Police forces also joined the civic authorities in the rescue and rehabilitation of the flood victims.
Anjani Kumar was inquiring about the ground situation with district SPs through the monitoring centre from time to time.
