Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar has set up a Flood Monitoring Centre in the state Police Headquarters and is monitoring the situation in the heavy rain hit areas. Several habitations in the state were receiving very heavy rains for the last 24 hours. Reports say that people are stranded in flood waters in the marooned villages. Police forces also joined the civic authorities in the rescue and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Anjani Kumar was inquiring about the ground situation with district SPs through the monitoring centre from time to time.