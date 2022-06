Heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Heavy rains suddenly lashed many parts of Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon. Rains poured in Khairatabad, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Gachibowli, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Kondapur, Nanakramguda, BHEL, Ramanthapur, Malakpet and more.

Weather experts say that the city is going to witness heavy downpours in the next two hours.

"Almost all parts will get heavy rains from 1pm to 3pm," said weather expert T. Balaji, named by handle 'Telangana Weatherman' on Twitter.

A press release from the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, stated that light to moderate thunderstorms with rain accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of more than 30 kmph is very likely in districts including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Medchal- Malkajgiri, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Siddipet, Jangaon, Vikarabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Hanmakonda, Medak, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Nizamabad and Rajana-Sircilla districts during the next three hours.

The press release was issued around 1.30 pm.