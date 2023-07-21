  • Menu
Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Hyderabad

Highlights

All the low-lying areas have already been flooded. The government advises people to come out only in case of emergency

Hyderabad: The Southwest Monsoon on one side and low pressure in the Bay of Bengal on the other. The Department of Meteorology has announced a red alert for four districts in Telangana. Orange alert has been issued for 14 districts and yellow alert for 10 districts. It has warned that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in coastal Rayalaseema in AP.

The life of the people has come to a standstill due to the rains that have been falling in Hyderabad for two days and it seems that there is a possibility of heavy rain in the next two to three hours. All the low-lying areas have already been flooded. The government advises people to come out only in case of emergency. Hussain Sagar is full and a large amount of water is released downwards through the nozzle.

On the other hand, the government has announced a holiday for all government offices on Friday. The Labor Department has issued orders to declare holidays in private offices as well. The Meteorological Department has said that torrential rain is expected for another four to five days.

