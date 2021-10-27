Hey Krishna! Water war refuses to die down as TS fires fresh ammo

Hyderabad: The ongoing river water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are taking new turns every day. The Telangana government has raised the violation of 1952 Nandikonda Project report and the joint report of Hyderabad and Andhra States -1954 in the expansion of the Nagarjunsagar Left Canal (NSLC) in the united AP.

In a strong letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), State Engineer- In – Chief C Muralidhar brought to the notice of chairman MP Singh the 'gross violation' of two project reports prepared before the formation of united AP in 1956.

He said the NSLC has been modified by the erstwhile AP governments from time to time disregarding the lower Krishna Project (Nandikonda project) report 1952 of Hyderabad State and the joint report of the Hyderabad and Andhra States to the disadvantage of Telangana region.

As per the two reports, the area proposed for irrigation was 1.3 lakh acres in AP. The official said after 1956 Reorganisation of State, the NSLC was extended to include 1.3 lakh acre ayacut of AP with agreement. In addition, the then AP governments further extended the left canal beyond Kattaleru river in utter disregard for the joint report of 1954. Finally, the area extended further was from 1.3 lakh acres to 3.78 lakh acres.

"Unfortunately, the area in Telangana was reduced from 6.6 lakh acres to 6.02 acres. Further, about 1 lakh acres to be brought under lift irrigation from NSCL in Telangana after power houses are constructed was not given effect", Muralidhar said. "Protecting 55,000 acres of ayacut under existing small tanks in the T State through supply of water from the NSLC has also not been taken up."

The ENC demanded the KRMB to inform the Jal Shakti ministry to remove the project components of NSLC (item number 4.8 to 4.14) mentioned in the gazette notification from the schedule -2 till the finalisation of the KWDT-2 award. The water utilisation shall be restricted up to Kattaleru river, as the per the joint reports prepared in 1950s.