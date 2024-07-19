  • Menu
HHF sponsors IIT education for two TG students

HHF sponsors IIT education for two TG students
Hyderabad: Two students, Amer and Srikanth from Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) Junior College, who have...

Hyderabad: Two students, Amer and Srikanth from Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) Junior College, who have made it to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), receive financial help from the Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) in collaboration with SEED-USA. According to HHF, both Amer and Srikanth, hailing from remote villages, Jukkal and Amangal respectively, were struggling to raise finances for getting admitted to IITs, although they cleared IIT Advanced examinations.

“The fathers of both the youngsters, who have made it to IIT Vizag and IIT Kanpur respectively in petrochemicals and mechanical engineering, are small-time agricultural laborers. Due to their modest economic backgrounds, both meritorious students had no means to pay the required fees,” HHF said.

“We are pleased to inform that we will be sponsoring the total fees for the academic year amounting to Rs 4.5 lakh. Likewise, SEED-USA will be giving scholarships worth Rs 85 lakh to more TGMRIES students,” HHF said.

