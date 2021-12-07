  • Menu
High Court reserves orders on AP CM Jagan's plea

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

He seeks exemption from personal appearance in CBI cases

Hyderabad: The High Court Bench on Monday heard the plea filed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking exemption from personal appearance in CBI cases.

The CBI sought that Jagan should not be exempted from appearing in the anti-graft case as there were chances of him tampering with the evidence. It further argued that earlier the High Court had denied the exemption on the ground that it would affect witnesses. Further, 10 years on, the cases were still at the stage of discharge petitions. If exemption is granted, the trial would be delayed further, the CBI counsel contended.

The High Court, after hearing to both the counsels, has reserved its orders.

