High-level tourism conclave soon to boost investments: Jupally

Hyderabad: The Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) Hyderabad 2025 opened on Friday at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), setting the stage for pre-festive travel trade interactions with new destinations, exclusive packages, and participation from leading tourism boards and global Destination Management Companies (DMCs).

This year’s edition brings together 150+ exhibitors from over 10 Indian states and UTs and participants from more than 5 countries, alongside 4,000+ travel professionals. The two-day B2B event, arriving ahead of the festive and winter holiday season, offers high impact networking opportunities and a platform for striking new business deals.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Chief Guest Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Prohibition & Excise, Tourism & Culture, and Archaeology, Government of Telangana, and Guest of Honor Valluru Kranthi, Director and Managing Director, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation. Travel industry leaders, association heads, and media representatives also attended in large numbers.

Speaking at the inauguration, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao announced that a special action plan has been prepared for the development of tourist destinations as per the directions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He revealed that a high-level tourism conclave will soon be organised in Telangana to boost investments, discussions, and strategic partnerships in the sector.

He emphasized that tourism is not merely about leisure but also plays a crucial role in employment generation, investment growth, and infrastructure development. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the government has recently introduced a new tourism policy, designed to create a conducive environment for investment and encourage young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas and projects to enter the tourism space.

“Telangana has all the resources required to develop world class tourism, but the real shortcoming is promotion. We call upon tourism and hospitality stakeholders to partner with us, package our opportunities, and act as brand ambassadors for Telangana,” the Minister said. As the host state, Telangana Tourism also launched the state wide celebration of the Bathukamma Festival with a curtain raiser at TTF Hyderabad.

The festivities will run from September 21 to 30 across Telangana, beginning at the historic 1,000-Pillar Temple in Warangal. The Minister urged visitors and exhibitors to experience this vibrant flower festival firsthand and help showcase its splendor to the world. Participating state tourism boards include Telangana, Goa, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and others.

Leading private exhibitors such as Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited, IRCTC, Cruise Carrot, Dynasty Holidays Pvt Ltd, Quality Inn Rama Ayodhya, Estrela Do Mar Beach Resort, Marigold Regency Hotels Pvt Ltd, Purple Palms Resort & Spa Coorg, Wild Planet Resort, U2 Travels, Virya Wildlife Tours, Trip Forever Tourism, and several more are showcasing their top offerings.

Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman and CEO of Fair fest Media Ltd., the organizer of TTF, said “TTF Hyderabad is a key platform for South India’s travel trade, enabling valuable connections and market access. With 150 + exhibitors and 4,000 + trade visitors expected, this edition will help drive business ahead of the festive season.”

With its strong cultural heritage, expanding infrastructure, and growing international connectivity through Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad continues to play a strategic role in India’s tourism ecosystem. TTF Hyderabad 2025 further cements the city’s position as a hub for both domestic and outbound travel opportunities.