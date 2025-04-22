High time to hold AIMIM, Owaisis accountable: BJP leader

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP Vice-President and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar today warned MIM corporators, stating that it is time to hold their party leadership, including Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, accountable for neglecting the welfare of poor Muslims for their own political gains.

Addressing the media on Monday, Prabhakar alleged that the AIMIM party has been controlled by one family for the past 50 years. He pointed out that Asaduddin Owaisi, along with his brother, father, and grandfather, has held positions as corporators, MLAs, and MPs. At the same time, local vendors—such as those selling vegetables, onions, and fruits—remain in the same struggling position despite the MIM party ruling the old city of Hyderabad for five decades. He emphasised that the poor Muslim community has suffered due to MIM’s politics, evidenced by a significant increase in illiteracy rates and youth unemployment, despite the party’s claims of working for the welfare of the Muslim community.

He urged MIM corporators to open their eyes and teach a lesson to the Owaisi family in the local elections for MLC, highlighting a tacit understanding between Congress, BRS, and MIM. Prabhakar asserted that the Owaisi family has consistently benefited from the support of the ruling parties in the state, whether Congress or BRS, by providing outside support. Prabhakar also launched a sharp attack on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for orchestrating protests against the recent Waqf Board Amendment Act before its implementation.

He accused Muslim leaders of organizing protests while having usurped Waqf land. Quoting reports, he stated that out of 75,538 acres of Waqf land in Telangana, 70 per cent is either under dispute or encroached upon by influential Muslims. Prabhakar claimed that Owaisi is exploiting the situation to target the Modi government for political gain. He strongly refuted Owaisi’s allegations that Muslims are facing discrimination under the Modi government, asserting that the Muslim community is safer and better protected today, with benefits from various welfare schemes implemented by the central government.