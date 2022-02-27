Highlight Indian contribution to science: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture, Tourism G Kishan Reddy stressed on creating awareness on the Indian contribution to science and technology.

The Minister inaugurated Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate (Wise are worshipped everywhere), a week-long science festival began here on Saturday.

The week-long science festival is organised as part of Azadika Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating the 75 years of the nation's independence.

The Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate week is underway at the National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad, the Minister appreciated NIN, its 104-year history of it and its contribution to the field of nutrition and public.

Addressing the gathering Kishan Reddy said, "by the time India celebrates her 100th year of Independence, our country should emerge as the science and technology superpower in the world."

He reminded the contribution of Indian scientists to the world during the Covid-19 pandemic in creating a vaccine that was used to administer 175 plus crore vaccine doses in India and was further sent to 150 plus countries. It stands as a testimonial to India's strength in science, he added.

Learning of science and new inventions are never-ending processes because of the changing needs with time. "Development of the nation is directly linked to the advances it makes in the area of science and technology. Therefore, it is necessary to create awareness of the importance of science and its applications among all the sections in general and school/college in particular", he said.

Recalling the contribution of our ancient scientists and calling for self-reliance in science, Kishan Reddy said, "Ancient India was a land of not only sages and seers but also a land of scholars and scientists. India was actively contributing to the field of science and technology centuries long before modern laboratories were set up. Many theories and techniques discovered by the ancient Indians have created and strengthened the fundamentals of modern science and technology".

Further, drawing a contrast of Western and Indian philosophies concerning science and faith systems, he said, "while Western faiths and science were at odds with each other, Indian faith systems and Indian science fused together and worked in consonance since time immemorial."

The Union Minister stressed the importance of creating awareness of Indian contribution to the fields of science and technology to inspire younger generations. This, he said, will make us self-reliant as well as evolve as a scientific superpower. He also appreciated the idea of the nation-wide celebration of Science Week as a festival as it needed to nurture the future generation of scientists and technocrats of the country.

A host of premier scientific institutes like DRDO, ISRO, DST, DBT, DSIR, MOES and organisations like VigyanBharati and Jan VigyanVedika participated in the event and put up their exhibits.