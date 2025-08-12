Himayat Sagar inching towards its full capacity

Hyderabad: Steady and widespread rainfall across the catchment areas feeding the Himayat Sagar Reservoir has resulted in a significant increase in water inflows over the last 24 hours. This surge has brought the reservoir’s water level to the brink of its full storage capacity, prompting authorities to initiate controlled water releases as part of standard flood management measures.

According to the Irrigation Department, the reservoir level is now nearing its maximum threshold. Authorities emphasised that the release is being carried out in a controlled manner to avoid sudden surges in the Musi River and to safeguard downstream areas.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board and the Irrigation Department have jointly appealed to residents, particularly those living near the banks of the Musi River, to remain vigilant and avoid entering or crossing the river during this period. Fishermen, cattle grazers, and the general public have been specifically advised to stay away from low-lying riverbank areas as a safety measure.

Officials continue to monitor inflow data and weather forecasts closely. If the current rainfall trend persists, further adjustments in schedules may be implemented to protect the structural safety of the reservoir and the well-being of downstream communities.

The Himayat Sagar Reservoir, an important source of drinking water for Hyderabad and a key flood control structure, plays a crucial role in managing excess runoff during heavy monsoon spells. The current situation underscores the importance of proactive water management strategies during peak rainfall periods in the region.