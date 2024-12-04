Hindu Aikya Vedika solidarity meet at Dharna Chowk today

Hyderabad: The Hindu AikyaVedika (Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi) is organising a significant solidarity meeting, ‘Sanghibhava Sabha,’ on Wednesday from 10 am to 1 pm at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park to express deep concern over the escalating communal attacks by targeting the Hindu minority in Bangladesh and demand the unconditional release of Swami Chinmoy Krishnadas.

The meeting would bring together prominent Hindu spiritual and religious leaders to deliberate the plight of the persecuted Hindu community in Bangladesh. “We strongly condemn the recent surge in targeted attacks against Hindu temples, homes, and businesses in Bangladesh. We demand swift justice for the victims of these attacks and call for effective measures to protect the rights and safety of the Hindu minority. We demand the release of Swami Chinmoy Krishnadas and urge the Bangladeshi government to release him immediately,” said VHP National Spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar. The VHP leader has also appealed to the international community to intervene and exert pressure on the Bangladeshi government to ensure the protection of minority Hindus. “We urge all Hindus to join this important initiative and stand in solidarity with Bangladeshi Hindus. Your participation will send a powerful message of support and compassion,” said the VHP leader.