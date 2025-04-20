Live
HK Hospitals Opens in Style with Star Studded Launch at Gachibowli
Hyderabad: HK Hospitals, a premier destination for aesthetic, plastic and cosmetic surgery, was grandly launched at Lumbini Enclave, Gachibowli. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities and expert care, dedicated to delivering world-class aesthetic and reconstructive treatments under one roof.
The Launch ceremony turned into a star-studded spectacle, graced by a host of Tollywood celebrities and Bigg Boss Telugu stars. The hospital was launched by music maestro Manisharma, Commedian Actor Ali, actress Anasuya, and Santosh Shoban. Adding to the glitter were well-known personalities like film director Sai Rajesh, Producer SKN, Deepthi Sunaina, Alekhya Harika, geethu, Seetha, Keerthi Bhatt, Siri Srihan, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Shiva Jyothi Ganguly, Shampoornesh babu, jaswanth jessi, and Sravanthi Chokarapu, all of whom congratulated the HK management on their remarkable venture.
Speaking to the media, Harshitha and Karthik, the founders of HK Hospitals, said, “Our aim is to bring together cutting-edge technology and expert care in a luxurious, patient-centric environment.” The hospital offers a comprehensive range of services, including, Plastic Surgery, Cosmetic Gynaecology, Cosmetic Dermatology, Hair Transplantation, Cosmetic Dentistry, Permanent Makeup and Gynaecology.