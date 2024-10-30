HMWSSB announces deadline for OTS

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director, Ashok Reddy, said on Tuesday the deadline to avail the one-time settlement scheme (OTS) is till October 31 and urged the consumers to take advantage of the opportunity.

According to HMWSSB officials, the State government has announced the OTS scheme to pay long pending water bills, and if the users pay the principal amount, they get a concession on late fees and interest. “This is a good opportunity to clear the bad debts that have accumulated for a long time,” they stated. The OTS scheme, which started on October 1, will be valid till October 31. Payment can be made through the Water Board offices, MeeSeva, AP online centres, Phone Pay, Google Pay, Paytm, NEFT, RTGS, BPPS, the Water Board official website, or Line Men through online mode. By scanning the provided QR code, users can know their dues, amount to be paid, concession, and other details. “In case of any doubts about the OTS scheme, consumers call customer care number 155313,” said a senior officer, Water Board.